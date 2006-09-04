James Maynard's Blog

I am never one to give up hope that the Red Sox can come back from anything until they are eliminated. Almost. I still had hope after game two of the 2004 ALCS, but lost it after three. I still watched, just to get in the last game of the year and... they came back. OK, I was wrong there and happily so.NOW, of course, they are nine games back in the division and six and a half games back from the wild card. There's three games left to play (starting today) against the wild-card-leading White Sox and four against the hated Yankees.Can they do it? Yup. They need to pick up about a game a week and sweep either the NYY or the Chi Sox, unless they are hoping for either to fall apart in the next four weeks.Will they do it? Hard to tell, but even with the recent injury to Jonathan Papelon, getting Manny, Ortiz, Nixon, Tek, and A-Gon back in the lineup and on the field can help a lot.NEVER count them out until the last game is played...JM