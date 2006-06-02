James Maynard's Blog

Roger Clemens has decided to re-sign with the Astros. I suppose it is good for him family-wise, but what about history? The Astros are in fourth place in their division, and they stand little chance of getting into the playoffs, much less playing in, or winning, the world series.No records broken, no number retired, no challenge faced, no history made. He has taken the easy path and will fade away, another great pitcher going into the sunset, slowly fading from baseball.JM