James Maynard's Blog

Hmmmm....... Bush has been saber-rattling for weeks now about Iran and how they are "running out of time" to stop their nuclear program.Of COURSE Al' Queda wouldn't want that... or would they???A new document uncovered reportedly says that a war between the U.S. and Iran is exactly what they want...First, they knock down the Twin Towers, then Shrub sends all of Osama's family out of the country (at U.S. taxpayer expense!), then he goes after Saddam, leaving Osama free to cause havoc, and now he's playing right into the hands of the world's most dangerous terrorist.Nice job.JM