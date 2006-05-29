James Maynard's Blog

For months now, baseball fans in Boston, NY (Yankees), Texas (Rangers) and in Houston have been waiting to hear whether Roger Clemens, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, has decided to play again and for whom. The four teams mentioned above seem to be the only teams on which he is willing to play.Well, the latest news/rumor says that Roger HAS decided to pitch again and that he has narrowed his choice of teams to Boston and Houston, according to an "unnamed source close to Roger."It may only be a rumor, but coming to Boston would give Clemens the near-certainty to become the all-time winningest pitcher on the team (only one victory left to beat Cy Young), plus have his number (#21) retired at Fenway. He is certainly going to be in the Hall of Fame in a Boston uniform anyway, where he began his career. The Astros (now in 4th place in their division) offer Roger little but convienence, as he lives in Houston.But if Roger wants to make history, and if he wants to become the best pitcher ever on a perrenial contender, PLUS have his number retired, there is only one choice:Come back to Boston, Roger!JM