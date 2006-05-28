James Maynard's Blog

Coco's back!
Coco Crisp is back in the lead-off spot for the Boston Red Sox today.
After playing very well in only five games at the start of the season, and becoming injured, he returns where he belongs.
Good luck Coco! Welcome back!
JM
The blog of James Maynard of Keene, NH. James Maynard has a BS in chemistry, physics and history from Keene State College in New Hampshire. He is a former astronomy columnist and taught astronomy study sessions at KSC. He is currently a web designer, book editor, publisher and the author of "The Light of Alexandria."
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home