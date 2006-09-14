James Maynard's Blog

Thursday, September 14, 2006

My own radio station!

OK, this is a little silly, but I just set up my own radio station on Yahoo Music.

Check it out. it has some of my favorite music on it. I have a feeling it is not going to be seriously giving WNEW a run for its money any time soon, but here we have it...

http://music.yahoo.com/launchcast/station.asp?u=1245496445

JM

Monday, September 04, 2006

Can they do it?

I am never one to give up hope that the Red Sox can come back from anything until they are eliminated. Almost. I still had hope after game two of the 2004 ALCS, but lost it after three. I still watched, just to get in the last game of the year and... they came back. OK, I was wrong there and happily so.

NOW, of course, they are nine games back in the division and six and a half games back from the wild card. There's three games left to play (starting today) against the wild-card-leading White Sox and four against the hated Yankees.

Can they do it? Yup. They need to pick up about a game a week and sweep either the NYY or the Chi Sox, unless they are hoping for either to fall apart in the next four weeks.

Will they do it? Hard to tell, but even with the recent injury to Jonathan Papelon, getting Manny, Ortiz, Nixon, Tek, and A-Gon back in the lineup and on the field can help a lot.

NEVER count them out until the last game is played...

JM

Wednesday, August 23, 2006

Six down, thirty-seven to go...

OK, that 5-game loss to the Yankees hurt. A lot.

However, there are still 37 games to go, including four against George SteinVader's Evil Empire. At 6 1/2 back now, that means IF the Sox can catch up by 2 1/2 games in the next month, they could take the lead in the standings in September during that series.

It can happen. Keep the faith, fellow Sox fans.

JM

Thursday, June 15, 2006

Al' Queda has a friend in George Bush

Hmmmm....... Bush has been saber-rattling for weeks now about Iran and how they are "running out of time" to stop their nuclear program.
Of COURSE Al' Queda wouldn't want that... or would they???
A new document uncovered reportedly says that a war between the U.S. and Iran is exactly what they want...

http://www.breitbart.com/news/2006/06/15/D8I8NEB80.html

First, they knock down the Twin Towers, then Shrub sends all of Osama's family out of the country (at U.S. taxpayer expense!), then he goes after Saddam, leaving Osama free to cause havoc, and now he's playing right into the hands of the world's most dangerous terrorist.
Nice job.

JM

Friday, June 02, 2006

Ro-ro a No-go

Roger Clemens has decided to re-sign with the Astros. I suppose it is good for him family-wise, but what about history? The Astros are in fourth place in their division, and they stand little chance of getting into the playoffs, much less playing in, or winning, the world series.
No records broken, no number retired, no challenge faced, no history made. He has taken the easy path and will fade away, another great pitcher going into the sunset, slowly fading from baseball.

JM

Monday, May 29, 2006

Roger Clemens coming back to Boston?

For months now, baseball fans in Boston, NY (Yankees), Texas (Rangers) and in Houston have been waiting to hear whether Roger Clemens, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, has decided to play again and for whom. The four teams mentioned above seem to be the only teams on which he is willing to play.
Well, the latest news/rumor says that Roger HAS decided to pitch again and that he has narrowed his choice of teams to Boston and Houston, according to an "unnamed source close to Roger."
It may only be a rumor, but coming to Boston would give Clemens the near-certainty to become the all-time winningest pitcher on the team (only one victory left to beat Cy Young), plus have his number (#21) retired at Fenway. He is certainly going to be in the Hall of Fame in a Boston uniform anyway, where he began his career. The Astros (now in 4th place in their division) offer Roger little but convienence, as he lives in Houston.
But if Roger wants to make history, and if he wants to become the best pitcher ever on a perrenial contender, PLUS have his number retired, there is only one choice:

Come back to Boston, Roger!

JM

Sunday, May 28, 2006

Coco's back!

Coco Crisp is back in the lead-off spot for the Boston Red Sox today.
After playing very well in only five games at the start of the season, and becoming injured, he returns where he belongs.
Good luck Coco! Welcome back!

JM

